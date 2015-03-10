Posted on Tuesday, 10 March 2015 12:50

By Parselelo Kantai in Nairobi

A survivor of the Eastleigh explosion of December 2012, the MP for Kamukunji, Yusuf Hassan, seeks solutions for the migration of youths from gangs to jihadism.

Sitting on the dusty, polythene- choked plains between the Nairobi River and Eastlands, Kamukunji Secondary School has a complex history.

It opened in 1989, and it is not as renowned as some of the older schools such as Pumwani Boys, Eastleigh Secondary and St Teresa's Boys' School, with their track records for sporting achievement.

I don't think the human body is made to endure such pain. It was excruciating, from head to toe. Unbearable

Around Kamukunji Secondary are the monuments of African settlement in segregation-era Nairobi.

Majengo, the city's oldest slum, is not far away. As are the Pumwani, Ziwani, California and Shauri Moyo estates.

The word kamukunji means informal or banned political gathering, and the area was the crucible of East Africa's nationalist politics.

In the 1950s, Kenyan nationalist leader Tom Mboya, future president of Tanzania Julius Nyerere and Ugandan socialist leader Milton Obote first encountered each other as neighbours in Ziwani.

The open field by the Nairobi River between Majengo and

Shauri Moyo hosted the biggest rallies of the liberation struggle.

Whatever bragging rights Kamukunji Secondary has earned comes from its 'Golden Boys' era in the early 2000s. It then won the national schools championships twice in a row.

But the school is better known for its players than its team. It produced Kenya's most successful foreign-based footballers: Dennis Oliech, McDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama.

Study or terrorism

Nowadays, social pressures are mounting in a parliamentary constituency that acts as a junction for criminal gangs, drugs and jihadist recruitment.

On a Friday in late January at Kamukunji Secondary, Yusuf Hassan, the area's member of parliament (MP), is visiting to present bursaries to 914 students drawn from secondary schools in the area.

Since 2012, he has given out more than 5,000 bursaries from the KSh47m ($514,000) Constituency Development Fund, the biggest bursary scheme in the country.

Hassan, genuinely popular here, rises to speak. He extols the value of education and the achievements of the bursaries.

It is left to district commissioner George Natembeya to give the tough-love speech.

He talks about "the problems of recruitment into terrorism".

The hall is filled with parents, teachers and students. He asks the male parents to raise their hands. There are only a handful.

"We have a problem with our men in this area. Why are you absent?" he asks.

"If you have not seen your son for one week, you had better inform us," Natembeya says in a tone of barely-disguised threat.

Among Hassan's retinue is Girland Ndirangu. A former leader of the Dallas Mercenaries, a gang running around in the 1990s, Ndirangu grew up around the Muthurwa Dallas Social Hall and trained in its boxing gym.

When politicians and property developers started eyeing the gym and housing estates, he realised that he needed power beyond his punches.

He trained as a paralegal and started fighting back against the developers.

Later, when Hassan was running in a by-election in 2011, Ndirangu's Dallas crew helped with the campaigning.

"The Mheshimiwa [honourable MP] is a progressive man. He is very down to earth and humble. I liked his politics. He stood out among politicians in the area," explains Ndirangu.

"I'm a fighter. My grandmother is Field Marshal Mukami, who fought for the Mau Mau. I liked the fact that Hassan had been a radical. He is one of us."

The rise of ethnic politics

When Hassan first ran for the parliamentary seat in 2007, he was a rank outsider.

A journalist and leftist radical, he had returned home a year earlier after spending 25 years on five different continents.

"In exile, we had clustered around ideology – right and left. Back home, I gravitated towards my old comrades, but I discovered that now everybody was a member of an ethnic group.

"I was told to go back to North Eastern Province, [the Kenyan Somali homeland]. But I knew nothing about North Eastern apart from the Somali factor. Not even my clan was from there," he says.

As it turned out, the 2007 Kamukunji election was fraught with irregularities. Four years later, the High Court ordered a by-election.

Running on the ticket of President Mwai Kibaki's Party of National Unity (PNU), Hassan campaigned from door to door.

"I had no money. I went around on foot and hired small cars for my campaign team. People were not interested in voting for parties – there was talk that huge amounts of money had changed hands for PNU to win.

"But that election was about personalities, not parties. I was given a chance by the electorate because they found my ideas exciting," he explains.

Kamukunji has often defied expectations. In the first elections in 1960, Tom Mboya, a Luo from a minority clan, won the predominantly Kikuyu constituency. That set a precedent that Hassan would follow.

As MP, Hassan has had to contend with a new dynamic. Veteran members have been leaving gangs and converting to Islam.

In Angola and Katanga, two of the nine villages in Majengo, young Christians are converting to Islam.

Boys and girls as young as 11 years old have dropped out of formal schooling and are joining madrasas – schools for the study of Islam.

Ndirangu, who also runs a programme to counter radicalisation, explains: "The neighbourhood had been decaying for decades. So many youths were being harassed and killed, either by the police or by Mungiki [a banned ethno-religious mafia]. The madrasas offered protection."

The Pumwani Riadha mosque is just outside the Katanga village in Majengo.

In 2009, an engineering graduate named Ahmad Iman Ali took control of the mosque. Accusing the old guard of corruption, he pushed its members off the mosque's management committee.

The mosque was rich in land holdings and buildings in the area. Ahmad Iman began donating money to youth projects – small businesses and scholarships – and won a reputation for honesty and generosity.

The high command of the Somali Islamist rebel group Al-Shabaab was im- pressed and approached him.

Soon after, he travelled to Somalia. He began inviting Wahabbite sheikhs to preach at Riadha. In early 2012, Al-Shabaab appointed Iman Ali as its 'supreme amir' in Kenya.

The mosque started using Kiswahili, alongside Arabic and Somali, acknowledging the growing number of Kenyan recruits.

"Islam is a very real thing for youth in Kamukunji. They see it as a source of spiritual renewal that has not been corrupted," explains Ndirangu.

Hassan acknowledges the roots of the problem.

"Majengo has produced a lot of alienated, discontented young people," he says.

"They have fallen off the economic radar. More troubling nowadays, they are constantly being told that they are poor and marginalised because they are Muslims in a Christian country."

This polarisation may be new, but the conditions behind it are not.

In London in the 1980s, alongside his job at the BBC, Hassan tried with other leftist exiles to organise a new movement, Ukenya, which was quickly outlawed and harassed by President Daniel arap Moi's government.

It disappeared without a single revolutionary shot being fired.

In Kenya, leftist internationalist ideas were marginalised, dominated by the pork barrel politics of ethnic elites. But as an MP Hassan was to find himself on the front lines again.

Return to Eastleigh

Friday 7 December 2012 was a busy day on the campaign trail. An election was three months away and the field was crowded. Having won the seat in a by-election a year earlier, Hassan was the man to beat.

In the morning he was in Gikomba, the biggest second-hand clothes market in the city and a major voting block.

He went on to Eastleigh at the other end of the constituency, where he had been invited to address the faithful at a mosque. More than 4,000 people were there.

He met friends for lunch at a Somali restaurant opposite the Al-Hidaya mosque, where he was to speak that evening.

Hassan grew up in Eastleigh in a kind of sepia-toned childhood of large bungalows, slow-moving streets and Somali women in their bright diraq dresses

strolling in and out of the Indian shops.

You could still spend an afternoon of tadpole fishing on the Nairobi River.

As a boy, he had been called a sijui – meaning 'I don't know' – because he was an urbanised Somali who could not speak the Somali language.

Secularist and cosmopolitan, he was now returning to a place that had changed almost beyond recognition.

Eastleigh had become a main trading district in East Africa, and its politics had taken a violent turn.

On 7 December, Hassan's meeting ended at around 8.30pm. The street was in darkness. He was shaking hands in the gloom and remembers two boys, around 10 and 12 years old, coming to greet him.

One minute he was shaking hands; the next, he was up in the air. He never heard the explosion.

"When you read about explosions, you are told about the panic and the noise. It was completely quiet. After what seemed like an eternity, I heard noises: people beginning to move about, lights from cellphones and torches," he explains.

He was on the ground staring at something that he slowly realised was his foot. Then, as people began to lift him, the pain came: "I don't think the human body is made to endure such pain. It was excruciating, from head to toe. Unbearable."

The police would later say that it was a grenade attack. Hassan is convinced it was a bomb.

The muscles on his left leg had been shredded. His right leg had been almost severed at the bone. There was shrapnel in both arms.

He is convinced that it was the boys who saved him by moving behind him: "All the people who were behind me died. But those two boys never stop haunting me."

Six died in the blast that night. Eastleigh was under siege. From late November that year, there were attacks on buses, restaurants and shopping malls. All were blamed on Al-Shabaab.

In the case of the Al-Hidaya attack, no group took responsibility. The police closed the file without interviewing any of the survivors.

The following September, they claimed they had killed the attackers. We may never know whether it was a terrorist attack or one instigated by Hassan's rivals.

Three months later, Hassan was re-elected by a landslide, winning more than 55,000 votes: more than 70% of the votes cast.

Over the next 18 months, Hassan had major surgery, first in South Africa where his left leg was rehabilitated. An operation to repair his right leg was unsuccessful.

The doctors recommended amputation. He was then told about the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. There, his leg was amputated and then reconnected.

Last August after the surgery on his right leg, he took his first unaided and tentative steps. ●