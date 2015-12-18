The Africa Report

Art & LifeSocietyMusic: Behind the scenes with Aar Maanta

Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Friday, 18 December 2015 17:10

Music: Behind the scenes with Aar Maanta

By Interview by Abdi Latif Dahir

Photos© All rights reserved Passionate about his people's struggle, the Somali-born British singer is working on his next EP, Somali Songs from the Diaspora 2

 

Who are you currently listening to?

I'm listening to the Somali bands of the late 1970s and 1980s, especially Waaberi, Iftin and Dur-Dur. They all had distinct sounds in those days.

I recently had the opportunity to undertake some workshops with kids in school and I thoroughly enjoyed it 

 

What was the last book you enjoyed reading?

Black Mamba Boy by Nadifa Mohamed. I thoroughly enjoyed the descriptive storytelling and the historical context of her book. As a Somali immigrant myself, it was relatable to me on many levels.

 

Which football team do you support?

I support Wamy FC, an orphanage school team in Isiolo, Kenya. I became involved with them after the death of one of my closest friends in that area. I have no time to support clubs and players who know nothing about my people's struggles.

 

Which famous deceased people would you have liked to host a dinner party for? 

The Somali freedom fighter Sayid Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, the Somali nationalist Hawo Tako, Imam Ahmed Gurey and social activist Elman Ali Ahmed.

 

What is your guilty pleasure?

I watch [Eddie Murphy's] Coming to America on repeat and can recite most of the script line by line.

 

What job would you do if you weren't a musician?

Probably a teacher. I recently had the opportunity to undertake some workshops with kids in school and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

