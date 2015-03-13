Nigeria's stumbling blocks and stepping stones

Posted on Friday, 13 March 2015 15:04

By A. Igoni Barrett - Author

Nigerian author and essayist, Igoni shares a thought-provoking conversation with a friend about the fate of his country on sidelines of the famous Lagos Afropolitan Vibes, which draws swarms of the city's yuppies to an unconventional venue that has now become the arts centre par excellence.

"We all seem to know the trouble with Nigeria," said my friend as she waved away the dish of peppered chicken I was offering across the table.

We've had countless chances to avoid the road to Boko Haram. Fela tried music and civil disobedience. Chinua Achebe tried writing and rejection of national honours

"From writers to okada riders, we all have opinions about what ails this country. But if we all know so much, why can't we just shut up and fix the mess?"

Nodding at her, I picked up a wing and chomped into it, after which she said: "You have the rest. I'm all chickened out."

We were seated in Freedom Park on the last Friday in January.

It was the night of Afropolitan Vibes, a monthly concert that draws swarms of Lagos yuppies to this former colonial prison turned into a popular arts centre.

– "How's the new job?" I said.

– "The children speak English, and I get paid," said my friend. "Other than that, it's a job."

– "I hear the government has removed history from the curriculum."

– "History is history? That's news to me."

– "I was saying, there was something about the universities not graduating enough history teachers, so the education board culled the subject. The closest equivalent subject is now government."

– "The public school system is already comatose," said my friend. "So what does it matter if they kick it some more? That folly doesn't impress me, doesn't distress me and doesn't concern me. I teach in a pricey private school. My pupils learn British history."

– "And you're happy that they're learning about Oliver Cromwell rather than Odumegwu Ojukwu?"

– "My feelings on that subject don't matter," said my friend. "I gave up on happiness when I returned to a country that overachieves in underachievement."

– "You've gotten more disillusioned since I last saw you."

– "The mote and the beam," said my friend. "Your beard has gotten greyer."

– "It was you who talked about shutting up and fixing the mess."

– "You want me to MEND the education minister?" asked my friend. "Kidnap oil workers or blow up some children and our leaders will invite you to the amnesty table. We should all pick up guns and strut about for CNN cameras

– that's how to fix this country. For sure it will work quicker than sending opinion pieces to The Africa Report."

– "Violence will lead to more suffering," I said. "There are other ways to spark change."

– "The question is if these ways can work in Nigeria," said my friend. "It's not for lack of trying that Nigeria is where it is. We've had countless chances to avoid the road to Boko Haram. Fela tried music and civil disobedience. Chinua Achebe tried writing and rejection of national honours. Wole Soyinka tried public oration and advocating for sovereign confabs. Gani Fawehinmi even tried working within the system. On and on – Dora Akunyili, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Doctor Ameyo Adadevoh – all these minds, all that burning passion for this nation, how did that lead us to Chibok?"

– "You're arguing my case," I said. "Too many people have given too much for this country, and we need to take up the struggle from where they left off. That's why the abolition of history from the classroom is especially evil. And it's up to people like us to ensure that all the efforts of these names you've mentioned are not forgotten."

– "I don't think the sea holds enough fish to make a difference to the direction our ship is headed. Look at us talking dialectics while the country burns – how different are we from Nero plucking his lyre? To the man on the street, you and I are part of the ruling cabal. And make no mistake about it, the liberation of Nigeria lies in those streets. If that uprising ever happens, even you will find your head in a burning tyre."

– "I too dream revolution," I said. "But I also believe in the saving grace of individual sacrifice. There's a war between good and evil in this country. Today evil is celebrating and celebrated, but if enough of us pull together to work for good, things will soon turn around."

– "You need to snuff out your saviour complex," said my friend. "Take it from me: this country will trundle over your self-sacrifice without noticing a bump."

Just then the first strains of music floated over from the stage. There wasn't much time before the agenda for the night – the hip-swaying into forgetfulness, the frantic dancing – got under way, and so I said to my friend, "Your negativity serves no purpose. What's the way forward?"

She tossed back her head and swigged the last of her beer before turning to me and saying, "If you can't see a way forward, then you're looking in the wrong direction. Just be careful that you don't lose your way and fall over this stumbling block of a country. That's what I intend not to do."

Rising to her feet, she added, "I'm off to the loo. No more yapping about Nigeria when I return. Just take me dancing."

Attempting one final time to trick her onto my side, I said: "Hold on a sec. You called Nigeria a stumbling block, but challenges reveal our strengths. Greatness is forged in the furnace of adversity. What if this country is actually a stepping stone to greatness?"

"Stumbling blocks are stepping stones, the difference is in the walking," said my friend before spinning around and hurrying against the torrents of brightly dressed bodies all headed towards the rollicking sounds of highlife. ●