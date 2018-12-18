Kasala! Dir. Ema Edosio, Nigeria This directorial debut by Ema Edosio (top photo) is an ode to the hustle and bustle of Lagos life, which she describes as a love story between herself and the city. Kasala! means trouble in Pidgin and this refreshing, hilarious and fast-paced film feels very authentic. Within 24 hours, it follows a group of four boys, one of whom comes up with the plan to steal his uncle Teju’s car. The boys take it for a joyride and when things go wrong they turn to their Lagos street smarts to fix the uncle’s car. Kasala! had its world premiere at the NollywoodWeek Paris Film Festival in May and has since screened at Film Africa London.

AKasha Dir. Hajooj Kuka, Sudan Adnan is a young, idealistic, AK-47-toting revolutionary. He is also madly in love with his girlfriend, Lina. After he and fellow soldier Absi fail to return to duty, an aKasha is launched by the army commander to round up soldiers that are AWOL. Through a series of comical events in which Adnan and Absi must figure out a way to escape their superiors and for Adnan to get his hands back on his prized gun, the film takes the audience through 24 hours in the rebel-held villages in Sudan. In 2014 director Hajooj Kuka became known with his hit music documentary Beats of The Antonov. aKasha is making the festival rounds in 2019.

Kinshasa Makambo Dir. Dieudo Hamadi, DRC A group of young people are gathered together, protesting peacefully in a public space. Suddenly, a jolt moves through the crowd and they run off. A camera is there the whole time, running, trembling, then comes to a halt. Congolese director Dieudo Hamadi’s documentary follows a group of activists demonstrating against the third re-election of Congolese president Joseph Kabila in 2015, risking their freedom and their lives. The film won best doc at the prestigious documentary film festival É Tudo Verdade in Rio de Janeiro. It is Hamadi’s third film centring on Congo and its failed state.