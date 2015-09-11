Posted on Friday, 11 September 2015 17:46

By Paola Audrey in Abidjan

Bankers and ministers are heading to Côte d'Ivoire's commercial capital in May to chart a new financial path for the continent. they are not likely to make much progress on empty stomachs, so The Africa Report takes you on a tasty tour.

After 11 years away from its Abidjan headquarters due to instability in Côte d'Ivoire, the African Development Bank is holding its first annual meeting in the city since its return earlier this year.

This is great news for delegates of a gourmet bent, for not only is the Ivorian commercial capital a booming business city with vibrant nightlife, its food scene is exciting and varied.

From traditional Ivorian meals to typically French breads and Lebanese dishes, Abidjan is full of culinary surprises.

Breakfast at Maison du Pain (3)

To kickstart your day, make a stop at Maison du Pain, one of Abidjan's best bakeries. You can take your pick from fresh pastries or order a complete breakfast

with sweet and savoury dishes. The fruit pies are delicious. Rue des Jardins,

II Plateaux Vallon Phone: +225 22 41 02 39

Lunch at Saakan

Located in the business district of Plateau, Saakan attracts a sophisticated clientele with its refined and modern approach to African cuisine. Highlights include seafood dishes including prawns and carp. Avenue Chardy, Plateau

Phone: +225 20 32 13 58

It's Snack time at Les Douceurs de Suzanne (1)

To satisfy cravings for something sweet in the late afternoon, head to Les Douceurs de Suzanne. This beautiful tearoom located behind the Cap Sud mall is a chocolate lover's paradise. You will discover the varied flavours of Ivorian cocoa in items ranging from whisky and praline truffles to

chocolate fondants that are perfect for a souvenir or gift. Rue Thomas Edison, Zone 4 Phone: +225 21 35 42 92

Let's have Cocktails at Le TÔA Esprit Lounge Bar (2)

Start the evening with drinks at Le TÔA Esprit Lounge Bar in Marcory. On the third floor of the Massai building, it has a view overlooking Abidjan that is one of its best selling points. With its sober but chic interior design, the lounge is good place to see and be seen among the city's young and hip. Immeuble Massai, Boulevard VGE, Zone 4 Phone: +225 07 44 44 52 or +225 07 71 18 18

What about Dinner at 37°2

While 37°2 may be one of Abidjan's most expensive restaurants, its food is divine and the staff is pleasant and attentive. You can also rub shoulders with some of the country's political bigwigs. All the meat dishes are delicious, but the lamb is a favourite with diners. Rue du Canal, facing the restaurant Le Loft, Zone 4 Bietry Phone: +225 21 35 54 44