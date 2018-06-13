Get going early to see the crystalline splendour of Lake Assal, some 100km west of Djibouti city, or two hours by road. At 150m below sea level the lake is the lowest point in Africa and the third lowest in the world, after the Dead Sea and Sea of Galilee. It is a glorious spectacle of nature. Float in the saturated saltwater and pick some of the crystals on the shore as souvenirs. Nearby are hot springs with a greenish tint; friends and lovers can eat and recline at this breezy spot for a brief rest before heading back to Djibouti city. Or, if you want to combine the high with the low, carry on for another hour’s drive towards Tadjoura to visit Day Forest National Park. Surrounded by the Goda Mountains, this is the largest forest in the mainly semi-desert country. Should luck be on your side, you might catch a glimpse of one of the few hundred remaining Djibouti francolin birds, a critically endangered species unique to the country.



