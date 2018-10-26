Posted on Friday, 26 October 2018 10:49

By The Africa Report staff

These bankers, heads of state enterprises and start-up founders are all looking for investors as the Angolan economy slowly recovers from oil-fuelled doldrums

Francisco Viana - Speaking out for business against corruption:

President of the Confederação Empresarial de Angola (CEA) Francisco Viana is using his position as a business leader to lambast the government's management of the economy, prevalent corruption and the problems in the country’s banking sector. Viana founded the business lobby group CEA in 2017 as a rival to the Associação Industrial de Angola, representing some 20 different business groupings. In June, the CEA held an inaugural national production fair, where Viana criticised the central bank for its failure to stop illicit capital outflows and facilitate access to foreign exchange. He also regularly takes aim at the country’s ruling class, saying that it uses its position in politics to give itself unfair advantages in business. Some say he has his own political amibitions.

Carlos Saturnino - Toppled and back on top: