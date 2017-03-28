The Africa Report

Barclays in talks to sell Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant Bank

Wed,29Mar2017

Posted on Tuesday, 28 March 2017 13:18

Barclays in talks to sell Zimbabwe bank to Malawi's First Merchant Bank

By Reuters

A man walks out of a branch of Barclays Bank in central London, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2009 . Photo: Alastair Grant/AP/SIPABarclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.

 

First Merchant Bank said in a statement on its website it was in exclusive talks to buy out the 68% of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe owned by the British company.

A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed the bank was in early discussions with a prospective buyer for its stake in the Zimbabwe bank.

Neither party disclosed a value for the prospective deal.

Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe has a market capitalisation of $60m,  according to Thomson Reuters data.

Barclays previously said it was looking to sell the stake as part of a broader exit from Africa announced a year ago when Chief Executive Jes Staley said the lender would instead focus on a transatlantic strategy in the United States and Britain.

Not part of Barclays Africa Group

Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe is one of two banks together with Barclays Bank Egypt that do not form part of the lender's South Africa-based Barclays Africa Group, which is also up for sale.

The remaining 32% of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe's shares are traded on the Zimbabwe stock exchange.

 

