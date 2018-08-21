The Africa Report

Wed,22Aug2018

Posted on Tuesday, 21 August 2018 13:32

Behind the scenes: Terry Pheto

By Shingai Darangwa
 

All rights reservedThe South African actor who became a household name with her compelling performance in Tsotsi is working on a short film that will be out this year

 
What do you enjoy most about acting?
 
Being able to be anything and anyone. To put yourself in another person’s shoes and life and body. I think actors are God’s favourite people.
 
Who was your biggest inspiration growing up?
 
My mum – that sounds so cheesy – and my grandmother. Both of them are hard workers and very entrepreneurial. I’m grateful that I grew  up being surrounded by strong women. Even though they didn’t  have much, they were superheroes. Then Leleti Khumalo in terms  of acting, and Oprah Winfrey in terms of what a black girl can be.
 
Favourite movie?
 
For obvious reasons I would say Tsotsi, because it was my first  movie – and I was the lead – and it’s the only movie that has won  an Oscar for the country and the continent.
 
What are you reading?
 
What I Know for Sure by Oprah Winfrey.
 
What is your favourite hangout spot?
 
My kitchen, because I love to cook.
 
Who’s your celebrity crush?
 
My celebrity crush right now  is Issa Rae [actress on HBO,  and promoter of work by people  of colour].
 
What is your biggest guilty pleasure?
 
Shopping.
 
What’s your favourite African city?
 
Johannesburg. There’s no place like Joburg!
 
If you could  co-star with any actor  in the world, who would it be?
 
I’d love to work with Lupita [Nyong’o]. 
 
This interview first appeared in the April 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine

