With a new leader and high-stake elections planned for the middle of the year, here is a look at some of the faces likely to make an impact in the year ahead

Jah Prayzah - Military rhythms

Born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, the musician serendipitously released an album titled Kutonga Kwaro a few weeks before the mid-November coup that ended Mugabe’s rule. The album, whose title song is now President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign song, is rich with political lyrics that dramatise the events leading to Mugabe’s resignation. Jah Prayzah, whose band performs in full military regalia, has become a favourite amongst the ruling elite and collaborated with superstar US artist Jason Derulo.

Beatrice Mtetwa - Dogged defender

Mtetwa, who was born in Swaziland, was a prosecutor until 1989, when she went into private practice specialising in human rights law. Since then, the fearless lawyer has been involved with several high-profile cases. She has won local and international awards for defending journalists and activists, despite being targeted by the authorities. Businessman Strive Masiyiwa revealed in April that he had turned to Mtetwa for help when the Mugabe regime sought to put pressure on him and his companies.

Lance Mambondiani - Blossoming banker

The 44-year-old lawyer became the acting chief executive officer of Econet Wireless-owned Steward Bank after the financial institution parted ways with former CEO Kwanele Ngwenya. Mambondiani is not new in the financial services sector, having worked for various financial institutions both locally and internationally. Locally, he directed TN Asset Management and Kingdom Private Bank. Internationally, Mambondiani had stints with Barclays in the UK, UBS in Switzerland, Ulster Bank in Ireland and Investec in South Africa. Mambondiani has been critical of Zimbabwe’s indigenisation laws, which have been reviewed by the new administration. Steward is growing and made $8.5m in profit last year before rolling out new point-of-sale devices for small businesses this year.

Vimbai Musvaburi - Rally of the returnee