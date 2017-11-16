The Africa Report

Fri,17Nov2017

Posted on Thursday, 16 November 2017 16:39

China will not change friendly policy toward Zimbabwe: FM spokesman

By Reuters

A military vehicle is seen on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Photo: AP/SIPAA Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday that China will not change its friendly policy toward Zimbabwe.

 

Geng Shuang, the spokesman, made the remark in response to a question concerning the current situation in the southern African country.

"China is paying close attention to the situation in Zimbabwe. We sincerely hope that the situation will remain stable in Zimbabwe and relevant affairs can be handled in a peaceful and proper way," said Geng.

Friendly cooperation

China and Zimbabwe enjoy an all-round friendly cooperation that benefits both peoples and China will not change the friendly policy toward Zimbabwe, he added.

"We will continue to develop friendly cooperation with Zimbabwe following the principle of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with win-win results," said the spokesman.

Reports on Wednesday said that the Zimbabwean military appeared to have taken control of state institutions.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party on Tuesday condemned the "treasonous" statement by Zimbabwe Defense Forces chief Constantino Chiwenga, who threatened military intervention in the party's factional fights.

Chiwenga's statement came after president Robert Mugabe fired deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa, on allegations of disloyalty and deceit.

 

