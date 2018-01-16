Posted on Tuesday, 16 January 2018 12:13

By The Africa Report staff

Strong initiatives are lacking to tackle Africa’s conflicts

The continent’s ability to resolve violent conflicts seems to have reached its current limits. Wars in Libya, South Sudan and Central African Republic (CAR) have no viable peace roadmaps or ends in sight. The African Union (AU) says it has been sidelined in Libya, but its intervention in Somalia is about to end before the Islamist rebel threat has been resolved. A mishmash of initiatives are not moving South Sudan any closer to peace, and halfhearted efforts are not leading to the creation of a viable central government in CAR.

The AU says it is hopeful that new initiatives, such as the G5 grouping of five countries, will provide a robust res­ponse to insecurity in the Sahel, but so far it does not have the resources and equipment to do so. Support for the proposed AU African Standby Force is not gaining traction, and the contin­ental body continues to work through ad-hoc arrangements because of the lack of resources and political will to see a permanent African invervention force created.

There are also several restive regions in the headlines that have yet to become full-scale national conflicts. There, too, strong initiatives are lacking. In Cameroon, President Paul Biya’s government has arrested Anglophone leaders and refused to dialogue. In Ethiopia, the ruling party has lost some high-ranking Oromia support after it met protests in the region with violence. The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front has promised substantial reforms, but oppositionists doubt that political competition will be tolerated. And in Egypt’s restive region of Sinai, the government’s brutal response to Islamist attacks on the security forces is exacerbating anger focused on the central government in Cairo. If governments hope that today’s restive regions do not become tomorrow’s flashpoints, they needs to rethink their approaches.

Some of the main flashpoints across the continent are:

Nigeria

The government's efforts have weakened Boko Haram's grip, but they maintain the ability to launch murderous attacks in the north-east. In the oil-rich Niger Delta, militant group the Niger Delta Avengers promied a new round of attacks after ending their ceasefire in November. Meanwhile, pro-Biafra secession groups continue to mobilise supporters in the south-east.

Central African Republic

The country is low on the international mediation agenda, and the government controls just a small portion of the country's territory. Tit-for-tat attacks continue between Muslim and Christian rebel groups, and the 2016 election of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has done little to change the balance of power on the ground.

Democratic Republic of Congo

The government finally agreed to speed up preparations for national polls that have been postponed since late 2016. Oppositionists say President Kabila still has more twists and turns prepared after the opposition rejected the December 2018 date for the polls. Fighting continues in Kasai and other regions.

Burundi

President Pierre Nkurunziza is closing down all non-violent means of opposition to his government in his quest to become a president for life. A new rebel group, the Forces Populairesdu Burundi, has formed and the government has quit the International Criminal Court in order to try to protect senior officials from potential prosecution.

Libya

The United Nations-backed peace initiative is not finding support on the ground as regional and European powers pursue their own initiatives. Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and strongman Khalifa Haftar have few incentives to work together, and plans for elections in 2018 could complicate mediation efforts.

Zimbabwe

The coup/not coup of November has thrown the country into deep uncertainty. Even without President Mugabe, the transitional period is full of risks as big personalities in ZANU-PF, the military and the opposition jockey for position in the post-Mugabe fallout.

South Sudan

The United Nations and East Africa's Intergovernmental Authority on Development are running out of options. Rebel leader Riek Machar is under house arrest in South Africa, but President Salva Kiir seems unable to stop the splintering of factions and is not interested in mediation that would weaken his position.

Somalia

The African Union is due to begin withdrawing its troops in 2018, and the government says that its security forces are not prepared to take over. The Al-Shabaab Islamist fighters showed their continued strength with a massive truck bomb attack in Mogadishu in October. In November, about 2.5 million people were in a food security crisis, adding to the massive challenges for the government of Muhammed 'Farmaajo Abdullahi.

This article came from the December/January 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine