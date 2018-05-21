President Cyril Ramaphosa, himself a billionaire with mining interests, is desperately trying to woo Malema and his militants back into the big tent of the ANC. If successful, it would be a huge blow against the country’s radical and popular protest movements.

With the exit of Zuma and his arraignment on corruption charges this year, a new chapter has opened. It points to a rocky political road ahead. Zuma’s followers are trying to mobilise on an ethno-­nationalist agenda in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sometimes these investigations snagged big international corporations such as the auditors at KPMG, which is now fighting for its reputation in South Africa. A great boost to this effort was the resilience of the country’s institutions, especially the office of the public protector and the constitutional court.

Malema and his activists publicly confronted Zuma in ways that the mainstream of the governing African National Congress (ANC) were too scared to adopt. Much more quietly, ANC dissidents collaborated with civic activists to investigate the depths of political and commercial corruption, primarily but not exclusively involving the Zuma and Gupta families. Many of these investigations were financed by local corporations, keen to protect their commercial interests and latterly to trumpet their social consciences.

Among the most radical groups in the country, Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union led an extra-­parliamentary struggle against President Jacob Zuma’s government and its alliance with local mine owners. But as Zuma’s collusion with his business allies in the Gupta family escalated to threaten the interests of national and international capital, a weird new alliance took shape.

As established political entities try variously to capitalise on or douse the new protest energy, activists are calibrating their collaboration with traditional civic activists in the trade unions and faith groups. The evolving landscape in South Africa shows the complexity of these relationships.

As the populist regimes in Tanzania and Zambia put their demands for hiked royalties and tax takes to mining companies, the most probable outcome will be an opaque backroom deal with little discernible gain for working people. Significantly, both the Zambian and Tanzanian governments have ratcheted up repression of grassroots activists and critics of state corruption.

There is also the risk that they will get coopted by opportunistic political parties. Resource nationalism, once the clarion call of the militants in the Niger Delta fighting military regimes and their corporate allies, has been subsumed, at least rhetorically, into national government policy.

Outside South Africa – with its liberal constitution and battle-tested institutions – the going is rougher still. There are signs that the era of foreign-funded non-governmental organisations – under heavy attack in Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania and Kenya – is drawing to a close. Strong and brave local sources of finance for civic activism and social movements are thin on the ground.

Yet the abiding strengths of the new activism are its resilience, innovation and ability to connect, nationally and internationally. In 2005, the idea of a protest developed primarily online would have been impossible across much of the world, where mobile phone and internet communication was prohibitively expensive. But the creativity of activists has changed that. From the Black Lives Matter protests in the US to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, organisers are using online platforms to organise, keep supporters informed and mobilise public sentiment.

Before this, movements relied on physical meetings and door-to-door campaigns to inform citizens. That labour-­intensive approach was an easy target for arrest and reprisals. Producing printed material was equally risky as the charges for being in possession of ‘seditious material’ could rise to the level of treason. Today, social movements use digital platforms like WhatsApp and Signal to disseminate information. That does not require a meeting or shielding participants from state surveillance.

These days, activists in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gabon and Cameroon are finding that a protest without a hashtag is unlikely to get attention outside their countries. And without that attention, atrocities and reprisals from the state are brutal and swift.

A digital strategy is no guarantee of success. But the absence of one in the context of falling international attention to countries leaves activists with a Sisyphean task. Used well, these platforms protect activists by keeping attention on the cause when the state censors other media.

Urban activism peaked during the Arab Spring, when in Tunisia and Egypt much of the political resistance was cultivated online. In her 2017 book Twitter and Tear Gas, techno-sociologist Zeynep Tufecki talks to activists in the region who say that without the digital revolution, their campaigns would have foundered.

New broom on twitter

South of the Sahara, the most successful youth-led political movements in recent years – Le Balai Citoyen in Burkina Faso and Y’en a Marre in Senegal – tapped into the coincidence of young populations and the exponential growth of mobile technology. Le Balai Citoyen cultivated an active social presence that allowed it to broadcast its message directly to audiences with minimal state interference. This online pressure sustained the momentum that eventually ended president President Blaise Compaoré’s 27-year rule. In Senegal, Y’en a Marre’s combining of art, music and popular culture with protest quickly gained traction on Facebook and Twitter, fuelling demands for octogenarian incumbent Abdoulaye Wade to step aside and hand over to younger leaders.

Since 2017, persistent protests in Togo have brought the tiny country unprecedented international attention. Its news rarely registers regionally, let alone internationally. Nominally led by the main opposition party, the weekly and biweekly protests call for the end of Faure Gnassingbé’s 13-year presidency, viewing it as an unwelcome continuation of his father Gnassingbé Eyadéma’s 38-year rule. Week after week, activists show up in red or pink T-shirts, taking over boulevards, blowing whistles and chanting messages like “Faure must go!”

Farida Nabourema, a 28-year-old activist and organiser who has become the face of the Togolese protests online, explains: “[This] is a coalition of efforts by political parties, civil society organisations and trade unions to bring down the military regime that has been ruling Togo for over 51 years because we realised that the country wasn’t moving forward.” She is the founder of the ‘Faure Must Go’ movement and executive director of the Ligue Civile Togolaise, a coalition of groups advocating for the restoration of the 1992 constitution. For the Anglophone world, Nabourema’s tweets and Facebook posts are a key source of information on the season of discontent, a role that Nabourema did not seek but has embraced.

Activism is in Nabourema’s bloodline. Her grandfather campaigned against the German and French colonial regimes, only retiring once independence was achieved in 1960. When the 1967 revolution brought in Eyadéma’s authoritarianism, her father took up the mantle – and was repeatedly arrested and harassed for participating in anti-regime movements.

Networking the activists

Yet Nabourema was almost entirely focused on her studies until it became obvious that Faure would follow in his father’s footsteps, overturning the constitution and crushing any resistance while pursuing a lifelong presidency. “My father was the vice-president of the electoral commission for the 2015 general election and he resigned from his position because he said that it wasn’t worth it – [the regime] will never allow a free and fair process,” she recalls, realising that her only hope of changing Togo would be to help other people in the country come to the same realisation.

There are significant differences between Nabourema’s activism and that of her father and grandfather. “I am Togo’s very first cyber activist,” she says. “I started using social media in 2009. I founded a blog in 2009 about Togo when I was in the US, where it was easier and cheaper than in Togo. And from 2009 and 2016, my blog was the most popular Togolese blog, focusing mostly on politics.”

Cyber activist is a broad term that Nabourema uses to refer to the thousands of activists who are using digital platforms to build movements for social change. With the advent of Facebook and Twitter, more political organising is shifting online, and activists like Nabourema are demanding that this round of protests in Togo, unlike the many that have gone before, be seen and heard around the world.

Nabourema has travelled to work with other West African groups, which speaks to another key characteristic of this new wave of advocacy – transnationalism. Activists are finding ways in which their experiences are connected and forming links beyond national boundaries. From its origins in Missouri, Black Lives Matter became a rallying cry for African refugees in Israel protesting racism. It inspired the #RhodesMustFall movement in South Africa, in which students called for the removal of iconography celebrating the racist foundations of the state. Le Balai Citoyen activists have travelled to the DRC to connect with activists there, supporting the formation of La Lucha, a group campaigning to end Joseph Kabila’s contested 15-year rule.