Posted on Tuesday, 28 February 2017 16:20

By Reuters

Malawi is investing about $10m in the cultivation of industrial hemp, which is considered to have economic, medical and nutritional value.

While cultivation or selling of cannabis sativa is prohibited by law, government says the industrial hemp will help boost the economy.

Industrial hemp and marijuana are from the same family of crops but industrial hemp does not contain the psychoactive chemical agents found in marijuana.

At the Chitedze research station in Lilongwe, trials on different varieties of industrial hemp are being conducted after parliament allowed the agriculture department and Invegrow, a local company behind the project to carry out further research in 2015.

The plant is used in a wide variety of products, from food to construction materials.

Invegrow says developing hemp provides an opportunity for the country to diversify from tobacco and will bring in more foreign exchange.

Nebert Nyirenda is the Director at Invegrow.

"Without a proper diversification strategy Malawi would be very very constrained because, from the balance of payment point of view, the gap between our imports and exports is widening. Imports are far much outstripping exports. So, we need a diversification where we can bring in other exports products or cash crops that can earn, or other ventures that can earn foreign exchange. And we believe that industrial hemp product lines have that potential for export market."

Malawi's kwacha came under pressure last year partly from falling export revenues from the country's main crop, tobacco as global commodity prices fell.

The country plans to start cultivating industrial hemp commercially at the end of this year but state experiments will continue in the meantime to identify low drug varieties of the crop.

Hemp is grown for its fibre, oil and is used in textiles, construction and paper industries.

Ambiguity on legislation

Hemp seeds are also used to make cosmetics and food additives.

"Industrial hemp products would offer opportunities for the youths to get jobs. And we also believe that through increased opportunities then everybody can contribute their part in terms of national development," said Nyirenda.

Though experts argue that industrial hemp does not induce intoxication in humans like marijuana, anti-drug campaigners view the initiative with suspicion.

Drug Fight Malawi a non-governmental organization combats drug and alcohol abuse in the country.

It is against commercializing industrial hemp.

Nelson Mateyu, the organization's executive director argues that promoting industrial hemp in the country will create ambiguity on legislation against marijuana and threaten gains made in combating drug use in Malawi.

Industrial hemp is grown in about 40 countries around the world, with the main producers being China, Canada, Australia and Europe according to Invegrow.