Posted on Thursday, 22 March 2018 17:30

By Reuters

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is expected to step down on Friday (March 23) after she was accused of using a credit card issued by an international non-governmental organisation to buy clothes and jewellery.

Gurib-Fakim, a chemistry professor, was appointed to the largely ceremonial post in 2015, as the island nation's first female president, has denied any wrongdoing and said she had refunded all the money in question.

The local L'express newspaper reported that the president had shopped in Italy and Dubai, using a credit card issued by Planet Earth Institute.

The organisation supports education by offering scholarships, and the president served there as an unpaid director. The newspaper reported that the card was to promote a doctorate programme named after the president.

Violated the constitution

Mauritius' prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth had said that Gurib-Fakim would resign last week but then just days after that announcement, the president backtracked saying she would not resign, before her lawyer told reporters that she would step down after all.

"She (the president) violated the constitution, there is no doubt about it and as such she had to resign or else she would have had to sacked... impeached, but even before that, before that episode, there was accusation of gross misconduct levelled against her first by the press which published documents even document evidence about that, and then the prime minister himself at a press conference also had damning evidence against her and as usual in Mauritius the president is a moral authority and hence it was inevitable because... besides the parliament, with a majority, a great majority unanimously all the parties in opposition in government, had called for her resignation," said political analyst and professor at the University of Mauritius, Jocelyn Chan Low.

Mauritius markets itself as a bridge between Africa and Asia.

Its economy relies on sugar, textiles and tourism but it is trying to develop new sectors like offshore banking, business outsourcing and luxury real estate.

Planet Earth Institute, for which Gurib-Fakim was an unpaid director was not immediately available for comment.

The organisation supports education by offering scholarships.