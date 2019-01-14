





Job Mokgoro, 70, has been involved in government administration since 1994 and was the first director-general of the North West. He had the huge task of integrating three former homeland government administrations into one. More than 20 years later, as the province's premier, he has got the tough job of cleaning up years of corruption. In May, the North West became the first province in the country to be placed under administration, with the national government running the province. The governing African National Congress believes that the government veteran will be able to clean up the mess left behind by former premier Supra Mahumapelo.



By Crystal Orderson

Photo: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES/GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES