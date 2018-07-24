Posted on Tuesday, 24 July 2018 11:07

By Reuters

South Africa's foreign ministry said the country is ready for the 2018 BRICS summit that begins here on Wednesday.

Extra contingents of police have been brought in to provide security in the Sandton Convention Center in downtown Johannesburg, the venue of the summit. Nine African state leaders have also been invited. They are expected to discuss Africa's development with their BRICS counterparts.

"The Inter-Ministerial Committee on BRICS set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa has been meeting ahead of the summit and concluded its last meeting today. The IMC is pleased with the level of preparation that has gone into the event. Many of our international guests are ready in the country and have been having meetings since 19 July, 2018," said Luwellyn Landers, South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Benefit the whole country

South Africa's foreign ministry said everything is pretty much in place, and there's confidence that the BRICS Summit will benefit the whole country and the African continent as a whole.

"BRICS has worked for us in South Africa. We are now able to announce that we've established the BRICS Bank and we will hopefully domicile the vaccine center in South Africa. However, we would like to make sure that the rest of Africa can benefit the same way that we are befitting from this," said Lindiwe Sisulu, South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

One of the themes of this year's summit is development and advancement of the fourth industrial revolution. An expert from one of South Africa's top universities said that's what Africa needs now.

"The African continent, particularly around the fourth industrial revolution, is the fact that we've seen how countries like China, Brazil and Russia have been very strong in manufacturing. And, as you know, Africa's industrial base is very, very small, and we believe that Africa, including South Africa, can leap and jump on stage, by moving directly from services, where it is at the moment, without industrializing like China, Brazil and Russia into the fourth industrial revolution," said Lumkile Mondi, Senior Economics Lecturer with Wits University.