Posted on Thursday, 04 October 2018 10:15

By Marcia Klein in Cape Town

South Africa is 'a marketplace without boundaries', says PwC, and new niche players are limbering up to compete with the country's top banks by offering digital, lower-cost financial services

A slew of new banks and tech-based financial services are shaking up the industry in South Africa. New competitors to the so-called ‘big four’ – Standard Bank, Absa Bank, Nedbank and First National Bank – range from the state-owned Postbank to insurance group Discovery, TymeDigital (a venture by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital) and former FNB chief executive Michael Jordaan’s Bank Zero. These are joined by retailers (mobile money from Shoprite Money) and agricultural groups (Afgri, which bought Bank of Athens’ South African operations).

Many of those firms would like to grow like Capitec. It gave South Africa’s well-entrenched major banks a wake-up call by disrupting their long-held oligopoly as a leaner, meaner and faster-growing operation. But it took Capitec, which was launched in 2001, some years to become a major force in the industry.

A recent PwC report says the South African financial services industry is increasingly ‘a marketplace without boundaries’, where banks are being challenged ‘by digital solutions with lower-cost models’. It adds that the market share of the incumbents will likely be squeezed by innovative new entrants unless banks implement strategies ‘to remain relevant in the future banking market landscape’. FNB has moved successfully to a more digital banking model, while other large banks are trying to follow suit.

The new financial services models are not centred around becoming one of ‘big four’, whose services range from retail banking to commercial and investment banking with a plethora of additional services, from mortgage lending to large-scale merger and acquisition capability. Wessel Badenhorst, an analyst in the financial services sector at 36ONE Asset Management, tells The Africa Report that it is important to keep in mind that most of the challenger banks offer limited product suites: “Most do not offer business banking or offer limited retail products, sometimes because regulatory hurdles prevent them from competing in these markets. TymeDigital, for example, offers only transactional banking, and comments from [insurer] Discovery suggest its bank will have limited lending products, at least initially.”

So far, the big banks continue to brush off the threats and have weathered some difficult years. PwC’s analysis indicates that they grew earnings 5.2% in 2017, although core earnings – operating income minus operating expenses – improved by only 3.6%. Earnings were helped by a 10.6% decline in the second half of the year in bad-debt charges.

Remarkable resilience