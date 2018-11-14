Posted on Wednesday, 14 November 2018 15:38

By Crystal Orderson in Cape Town

President Ramaphosa’s government is pushing through National Health Insurance legislation despite opposition and complaints of lack of clarity

The sign ‘Leading innovative healthcare’ greets visitors to Hospital Street, the main entrance for patients, doctors, nurses and anyone using the services of Groote Schuur in Cape Town, one of South Africa’s oldest hospitals. The street, located inside the hospital, is a busy exchange – here patients who are strong enough are walking with family members, nursing staff are buying snacks at the local cafe and doctors are rushing to various wards. With the economy in recession and national elections on the horizon in 2019, issues like National Health Insurance (NHI), education and land reform are high on the agenda for the governing African National Congress (ANC) to mobilise its grassroots supporters.

The NHI is a health-financing system that will pool funds to provide access to health services for all, based on health needs and irrespective of socioeconomic status. The NHI bill has been gazetted and is now open for public comments. Critics of the scheme say the country cannot afford universal healthcare and that the NHI will hurt the private healthcare sector while doing little to improve poor service provision in the public sector. The government wants the NHI scheme to be operational by 2025.

Groote Schuur is the hospital where the world’s first heart transplant took place 51 years ago. It has long been a beacon of healthcare for millions. “We have had to improve our standards – the national core standards mean all hospitals will have to follow what we are doing here,” says the head of engineering and deputy director at Groote Schuur, Denton Smith. He, and others like former hospital administrator Beth Adams, is enthusiastic about the NHI. “It will be challenging, but it’s exciting,” says Smith.