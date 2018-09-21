The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsSouthern AfricaSouth Africa to reallocate $3.5 bln of budget to revive economy - Ramaphosa

Fri,21Sep2018

Posted on Friday, 21 September 2018 11:04

South Africa to reallocate $3.5 bln of budget to revive economy - Ramaphosa

By Reuters

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center with black cap, takes a walk from the Guguletu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium with members of the community and the general public in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Photo: AP/SIPASouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of policy reform plans on Friday, including re-prioritising 50 billion rand ($3.5 billion) of public spending to boost economic growth and create jobs.

Africa's most industrialised economy entered recession in the second quarter for the first time since 2009, in a blow to Ramaphosa's pledge to turnaround the economy after a decade of stagnation. 

Ramaphosa fell short of announcing a stimulus package, saying there was no room to increase spending or borrowing.

"We have to resort to re-prioritising our budget and our spending," Ramaphosa said in Pretoria.

"The central element of the economic stimulus and recovery plan is the reprioritisation of spending towards activities than have the greatest economic effect."

Put country on a firmer footing

Ramaphosa also said the government would launch a 400 billion rand infrastructure fund.

After an initial rise following Ramaphosa's election as African National Congress leader in December and state president in February, business confidence has wavered, falling to a one-year low with investors concerned about land and mining ownership reforms.

Ramaphosa said the country's economy would be put on a firmer footing by the measured he announced on Friday.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene added at the same media briefing that funds for the financial intervention would be found from under-performing government programmes, without giving any details.

 

Show More Articles from This Author

Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2018 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.