Posted on Tuesday, 04 December 2018 11:17

By Reuters

South Africa's economy grew more than expected in the third quarter as manufacturing and agriculture accelerated to drag the country of its first recession in nearly a decade, data showed Tuesday.

South Africa's economy expanded 2.2% in the third quarter in quarter-on-quarter terms, snapping out of recession after a revised 0.4% contraction in the second quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed.

The rand added to its early session gains, advancing to a session-best 13.5600 per dollar at 0935 GMT from an open at 13.6150.

The positive data is a boost to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has pledged to kick-start growth after a decade of stagnation under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ease fears of credit downgrades

It will also ease fears of credit downgrades deeper into non-investment following warnings by agencies about the economy. All of the top three ratings firms have cited weak growth as a major threat.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 1.6 expansion for the third quarter.

Manufacturing expanded 7.5%, agriculture grew 6.5%, while mining showed a 8.8% contraction.

Last month the central bank cut its 2018 growth forecast again to 0.6%, a touch higher than Treasury's 0.7% forecast in the October budget.