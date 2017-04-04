Posted on Tuesday, 04 April 2017 13:43

By Reuters

South Africa's rand, bonds and banking shares tumbled sharply on Tuesday (April 4) after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit rating to junk in response to President Jacob Zuma's move to sack its respected finance minister.

Zuma's cabinet reshuffle has triggered public criticism from within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and pressure is likely to mount on the president after the credit agency handed South Africa its first downgrade since 2000.

Since Zuma recalled Gordhan from his international investment road shows last week Monday (March 28), listed banks' shares on the Johannesburg Security Exchange (JSE) lost $10 bn.

South Africa's new Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, reacted to the downgrade saying the government acknowledged the downgrade was a setback but there were many strengths to grow the economy.

He said government needs to address the perception about political stability, risks and uncertainty of policy.

Calls for Zuma to step down

Addressing the issue of radical economic transformation, Gigaba said it is about inclusive growth.

Economist, Dr. Azar Jammine told Reuters that the impact of the downgrade will result in the government having less money to spend on vital social amenities such as housing, education, social welfare and healthcare meaning, ordinary citizens will suffer the most.

The one-notch downgrade to BB+, S&P's highest non-investment grade, will almost certainly force Africa's most advanced economy to pay more to borrow from its international markets and possibly and may fall off global investors' radar screens.

The rand weakened as much as 1.9% before recovering to trade 1.2% lower at 13.84 per dollar.

The JSE banking index slumped as much as 4.2%, while the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 16 basis points to 9.14%.

Civil society groups have called for a national shutdown on Friday (April 7) to protest against the recent reshuffle and for Zuma to step down.