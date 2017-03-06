Posted on Monday, 06 March 2017 16:33

By Reuters

South African fishing company Sea Harvest will raise as much as $100 million in a stock market flotation that values the company at 3.4 billion rand, it said on Monday.

The Sea Harvest Group, whose main business is fishing hake and prawns and processing the catch into frozen and chilled seafood, will sell about 92 million shares, or a 38.7% stake, at between 12 rand and 14.50 rand each.

The company will set the final initial public offering price on March 20 and is due to make its debut on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 23.

Sea Harvest, which has operations in South Africa and Australia, will use the money to repay debt and speed up its growth plans via investments and acquisitions as part of its strategy to become a diversified global seafood company.

Net profit more than tripled

Brimstone, an investment holding company, is the majority shareholder in Sea Harvest, which said its parent will retain its controlling interest after the listing.

The company, which has a 36.7% share of South Africa's frozen seafood market, packages for retail and foodservice customers in Spain, Italy, Australia, Germany, Portugal, France and the Netherlands.

Sea Harvest's net profit more than tripled to 131 million rand for the year ended 31 December 2016 on sales of almost 2 billion rand.

Sea Harvest is the second seafood company to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after Premier Food and Fishing Limited, a subsidiary of African Equity Empowerment Investments, listed 117 million shares last week.