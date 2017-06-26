The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsSouthern AfricaSouth Africa's Sibanye Gold aims to restart Cooke mine this week

Tue,27Jun2017

Posted on Monday, 26 June 2017 10:03

South Africa's Sibanye Gold aims to restart Cooke mine this week

In this 2012 photo Daniel Mazibuko pours buckets of water during their illegal gold mining in Roodepoort, South Africa. Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP/SIPASouth African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold aims to resume production at its strike-hit Cooke Mine later this week, but first plans to conduct safety inspections in the shafts on Monday.

 

A company spokesman also said the company needed to wrap up an appeals process for around 1,500 miners who face possible dismissal for taking part in a violent wildcat strike that started almost three weeks ago in protest against a company drive to root out illegal miners.

Illegal gold mining has plagued South Africa for decades, with bullion pilfered from both disused and operating mines, and Sibanye has vowed it will clear all illegal miners from its shafts by January 2018.

"We hope to have the appeals process done by the middle of the week and then we can resume production later this week," company spokesman James Wellsted said.

Clearing illegal miners

Workers at the mine downed tools over resentment at the company crackdown against illegal miners, which has included the arrest of employees for collusion and a ban on taking food underground.

Underscoring the scale of the problem, 461 illegal miners have been arrested at Cooke since the stoppage began.

They have been forced to come to the surface because of the strike, which has emptied the shafts of employees, thereby starving them of their sources of food and water underground - an unintended consequence of the strike.

Located about 60 kms south-west of Johannesburg, the Cooke mine produces about 181,700 ounces of gold a year and brings in around $29m in operating profit, or just over 6% of the group's total.

 



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.