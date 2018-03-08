But she lost faith in the ANC and was one of Jacob Zuma’s most vocal critics inside the party and parliament.

In August she defied the ANC line and publicly called on him to step down.

Facing threats against her life and those of her children, she was hauled before a disciplinary hearing by the party. Khoza resigned from the ANC and parliament, and has since called on all South Africans “to exercise their right by voting the ANC out of power”.

An articulate and sharp voice, she holds a doctorate in administration and has over two decades of experience in the public and private sectors. Her supporters want her to start her own political party, but Khoza has been tight-lipped on her plans.

In the meantime, she is working with civil society to campaign for the improvement of science and maths education.