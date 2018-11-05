Posted on Monday, 05 November 2018 13:45

By Neo Maditla

The Cape Winelands offer some of the best wineries in the Southern Hemisphere, and a short drive from the city will lead you to the postcard-pretty vineyards.

But what about visitors on a flying visit to Cape Town, or busy Capetonians who don’t have time to enjoy the delights of the winelands?

This is where Tuning The Vine comes in with its #InnerCityWineRoute midweek wine adventures. On the second Wednesday of every month those interested in brushing up on their wine knowledge or just keen to partake in the city’s wine culture can enjoy an urban wine tour.

The route stops at some of Cape Town’s hippest bars and restaurants along Bree Street. Though Long Street has long been famed for its nightlife, over the past couple of years Bree Street has become popular with foodies keen for a quieter night out with a selection of fine-­dining and drinking spots within the city centre.

Celebrate one of our biggest industries

“We wanted to bring the beautiful winelands of the Cape right into the heart of the city, and by doing so, make them more accessible for all to enjoy,” says Tuning the Vine’s Tarn Hedley. “Our event brings people from different cultural backgrounds together and allows them to connect and have fun while celebrating one of our biggest industries, wine.”

Covering about 13 restaurants, the tour begins at The Station, where participants receive a branded tasting glass before heading to the cellar to try a selection of locally produced wines and gins.

The tour is flexible, with some people choosing to stay longer at some restaurants, poring over newly discovered bottles or grabbing a bite to eat. The summer season begins in October, and wine lovers in Jo’burg should also keep their eyes out for one-off Tuning the Vine tours in their city.

This article first appeared in the October 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine