Zimbabwe invites bids for struggling national airline

Tue,13Nov2018

Zimbabwe invites bids for struggling national airline

By Reuters

A bird flies near the air traffic control tower of the newly renamed Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/SIPAZimbabwe has invited bids for the state-owned airline as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government pushes ahead with a drive to privatise and end state funding to loss-making firms, Air Zimbabwe's administrator said on Monday.

Air Zimbabwe, which owes foreign and domestic creditors more than $300 million, was in October placed into administration to try and revive its fortunes.

The troubled airline is among dozens of state-owned firms, known locally as parastatals, that are set to be partially or fully privatised in the next 9 months as the government seeks to cut its fiscal deficit seen at 11% of GDP this year.

Abandoned international routes

Air Zimbabwe administrator Reggie Saruchera said in a notice published in newspapers on Monday that potential investors should make their bids before Nov. 23 after paying a non-refundable deposit of $20,000.

Saruchera did not indicate whether investors would be allowed to tender for partial or total shareholding in Air Zimbabwe. He was not immediately reachable for comment.

Only three of Air Zimbabwe's planes are operational, with another three grounded, which has forced it to abandon international routes.



 

