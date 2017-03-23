Posted on Thursday, 23 March 2017 17:14

By Reuters

Zimbabwean opposition parties want next year's presidential elections overseen by a special team put together by the United Nations and African Union.

The opposition says it has lost confidence in the country's electoral body which is unable to conduct a credible poll.

Leaders from several political parties, including Movement for Democratic Change's Morgan Tsvangirai, told a few hundred supporters during a protest rally in the capital on Wednesday (March 22) that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had failed to be partial and should be disbanded.

The opposition parties, who were united under a National Election Reform Agenda (NERA), were protesting against changes to the voter registration process and said they would rally behind Tsvangirai to face Mugabe in the presidential vote.

Police deployed water cannon and anti-riot officers on the streets of the capital throughout the day after confining the protesters to an open space on the edge of the city center.

"Now why are we here? We are here to explain to you what National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) means. It is the coming together of different political parties to achieve one common goal which is electoral reforms in the country. It is to get rid of this system which is ZANU PF political governance culture which has pervaded this country for the last 40 years. Yes we might have different political parties but the main objective is the same," said Tsvangirai.

Mugabe, the only ruler that the southern African nation has known since independence from Britain in 1980, has come under pressure from a deteriorating economy, corruption and cash shortages that have seen the central bank introducing a new "bond note" currency in November.

Spate of protests

Last July, the 93-year-old was deserted by some of his once stalwart supporters, war veterans that have backed him in previous elections.

A spate of protests have been seen in the southern African nation in recent years against Mugabe and his ruling ZANU PF administration, led by opposition activist Evans Mwarire, as Zimbabweans decry growing economic hardship, high unemployment, alleged police brutality and delays in paying state workers' salaries.

Ernest Mudzengi, a political analyst based in Harare says that though Tsvangirai is a three time loser to Mugabe, he still remains a strong contender in the country's presidential race.

Anti-riot police allowed a handful of NERA officials to present a petition to the offices of ZEC.

Zimbabwe is due to hold its next presidential and parliamentary election by July 2018.

Mugabe who has denied rigging previous elections has been endorsed as the ruling party's presidential candidate.