Posted on Friday, 03 August 2018 12:12

By Reuters

On the streets of Zimbabwe's capital Harare opposition supporters said on Friday (August 3) they were disappointed with the victory of Emmerson Mnangagwa the morning after the country's election results were announced.

Zimbabwe's newly elected president called for unity on Friday, but the main opposition leader questioned the outcome and demanded that "proper and verified" results be released.

The election, the first since the army removed 94-year-old Robert Mugabe from office in November, passed off relatively smoothly.

Deep rifts in Zimbabwean society

But its aftermath, in which six people were killed in an army crackdown on opposition protests, revealed the deep rifts in Zimbabwean society that developed during Mugabe's decades in power and the instinctive heavy-handedness of the security forces.

Local residents voiced their disappointment over the election results. An unidentified taxi driver said, "We were expecting that this election would bring change because we are struggling but as things turned it will get worse.". Local resident, Nigel, said, "Zimbabwe is not going anywhere with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are sick and tired of Zanu PF, for true, we are sick and tired."