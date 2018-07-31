Posted on Tuesday, 31 July 2018 11:51

By Reuters

As vote counting continued in Zimbabwe this morning following a peaceful election day, residents expressed optimism about the pending results and said they hoped to see real change.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent, Nelson Chamisa, both said they were confident of victory which observers deemed too early to call.

Mnangagwa said he was receiving "extremely positive" information on the vote. Chamisa said earlier that the opposition Movement for Democratic Change had done "exceedingly well" in the vote.

Too close to call

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa and Chamisa, 40, were the main contenders in Monday's election, the first since Robert Mugabe was removed in a bloodless coup in November.

Leeward Saina, a Harare resident, said, "I have voted for MDC's Nelson Chamisa. I believe he is young and vibrant and can bring new policies especially for us, the young people. I think what Zimbabwe needs right now is a complete change."

Western diplomats and local observer groups said the race, which saw a turnout of 75%, was too close to call.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will announce official results within five days of the election although a preliminary result is expected later on Tuesday.