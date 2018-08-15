Posted on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 12:38

By Reuters

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has filed submissions in the country's highest court opposing a court challenge to his victory by main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, one of Mnangagwa's lawyers said on Wednesday (August 15).

Chamisa, of the MDC Alliance, has said the July 30 vote was rigged and challenged the result which gave Mnangagwa 2.46 million votes against 2.15 million votes for him.

The country's constitutional court has 14 days to make a ruling which will be final and paves the way for either a new election or the inauguration of the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Deep rifts in society

Zanu-PF Secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana said, "We have successfully filed our opposition papers to this application which we think is just a waste of time but that's for the courts to decide. The next step will be for the MDC Alliance to file an answering affidavit to our papers and then from there the court will set down the matter for hearing. Our team of legal practitioners is ready to meet the MDC Alliance in court."

While the election itself, the first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following a coup last November, passed relatively smoothly its violent aftermath revealed deep rifts in Zimbabwean society and the apparent heavy-handedness of the security forces.

Six people were killed in an army crackdown on opposition protests after the vote.