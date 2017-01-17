Posted on Tuesday, 17 January 2017 11:37

By Taimour Lay in Oyem

It is hard to avoid the conclusion that Gabon's newly-built Stade D’Oyem will prove a folly in the jungle.

The stadium is located in Oyem, which is about 300 km north from the country's capital Libreville, and has 60,000 inhabitants. The dusty timber trading town was already served by one football ground – small crowds turn out to watch Union Sportive play league games here.

But hosting the Africa Cup of Nations was said to require a new stadium and it hurriedly built by a Chinese construction company in time for the tournament. In December, construction workers worked around the clock to finish the stadium, which cost about $75m to build, according to leaked documents.

Last September, Oyem was the scene of protests against President Ali Bongo following a disputed presidential election. The government claims a police officer was shot. New billboards lining the main road declare: “We change together”.

By kick-off on Monday evening, the diggers and cement trucks lingered near the stadium, and rubble and earth was piled high around the perimeter. On the small air-strip, with the empty shell of a new terminal building, private charter planes and a military helicopter announced the arrival of ministers and VIPs throughout the morning.

Inside, yellow water ran from the taps. However, the 20,000 seats were in place, even if less than half were occupied for the match. No one could explain why the stadium lies 20 km outside Oyem itself, cut out of deep jungle that is likely – post-Afcon – to swallow it up again through disuse.

No goals to show

Côte d’Ivoire, Afcon's defending champions, were the leading attraction in the first game at the stadium. Unfortunately, the match fell short of the stadium's the $120m expense as they opened with a 0-0 draw against Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo.

Largely becalmed and lethargic, Les Elephants struggled to break down the Togolese, whose canny organisation owes much to their Afcon veteran manager Claude Le Roy.

Wilfried Zaha made his first competitive start for Côte d’Ivoire and showed flashes of promise down right, including a trademark cross in the 35th minute which Serge Gapke did well to clear without sending the ball into his own net. Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia then glanced a header wide after the break.

In truth, they offered little and Togo can point to half-chances of their own, in particular when Mathieu Dossevi was clean through but couldn’t evade Sylvain Gbohouo.

In the absence of the Toure brothers, and without Gervinho through injury, Côte d’Ivoire’s new generation have something to prove in this tournament. While Franck Kessie and Jean Seri prompted from midfield, there was a lack of thrust which Wilfried Bony’s introduction upfront in the second half did little to resolve.

Claude Le Roy, who took unfancied Congo through the group stages in 2015, was pleased with a point. “It was satisfying, we had a plan, we perspired for it and both sides showed a lot of quality,” he said.

The biggest cheer of the night came when Adebayor departed for a well-earned breather. The former Arsenal striker has been without a club for months but returned during the Afcon qualifiers to help his side to Gabon. With Le Roy and his talisman in sync, Les Eperviers may yet spring more surprises in Group C.

Côte d’Ivoire's manager Michel Dussuyer accepted that his side had fallen short. “Our opponent was very disciplined and they have a seasoned coach," he said. "My regret is that we didn’t use the flanks enough – we lacked mobility."