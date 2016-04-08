Posted on Friday, 08 April 2016 17:02

By Dasmani Laary

Ghana moved up three places and is now ranked third in Africa and 38th globally in the latest Coca-Cola Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) world rankings released on Thursday.

A total of 171 games were considered for the April edition of the FIFA rankings, which included 51 qualifiers for Russia 2018, 60 continental qualifiers and 60 international friendlies.

The significant progress by the West African country is attributed to the sterling results by the Black Stars in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches over the past two weeks.

Prior to the games a fortnight ago, Ghana was ranked 41st in by the world football governing body and fourth on the African continent.

Algeria are the top ranked African nation, AFCON holders Ivory Coast are second, Senegal fourth and Egypt complete the top five. Algeria are Africa's highest placed team at 33rd in the world, one place higher than Ivory Coast.

Ghana, played a crucial two-legged AFCON qualifier against Mozambique, drawing 0-0 in Maputo and winning the 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium. media search and download here

Argentina take over from Belgium at the top in the new FIFA World rankings, while world champions Germany slipped to fifth and Copa America winners Chile moved up to third – the highest they have ever been.

Colombia moved up to fourth place, but Spain are down to sixth, just ahead of Brazil and Portugal. England slipped to 10th with Uruguay jumping above them into the top 10 at the expense of 11th placed Austria.

Australia jumped 17 spots to make it into the top 50, but three-time continental champions, Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the 2017 AFCON tournament, slipped five spots to 67th as Morocco climbed an incredible 17 places to 64th.