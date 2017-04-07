The Africa Report

Thu,09Feb2017

THE PLACE TO BE FOR AFRICAN LEADERS


    THE AFRICA REPORT     debates   


For the first time in MARRAKECH, MOROCCO 7th April 2017 
in a prestigious setting at the PALMERAIE CONFERENCE CENTER
 

Featuring high profile speakers, including Mo Ibrahim, as well as experts and people within the audience, the debate will allow Africa’s elite to freely express their opinions on the subject. The jousting debaters and expert witnesses will keep the debate moving around the audience to ensure a real sense of participation.

THE AFRICA REPORT debates offers a unique platform for thought-provoking discussion and an excellent opportunity to expose your business to high level networking.

    5 REASONS     TO BE THERE   

1. EXPERIENCE  a change of style, pace and structure from the usual panel discussion
2. DEBATE  ideas and policies with a diverse audience
3. EXPAND  your network of top-level contacts
4. DISCOVER  best practices of fast growing countries and companies
5. PROMOTE  your company

 
    SPONSORSHIP     YOUR KEY BENEFITS   

The former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, launched the first debate of The Africa Report magazine, in front of a glittering crowd at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on 20 November, 2015, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.
As a sponsor of the debate, your company will benefit from a strong association with The Africa Report brand. You will also be exposed to a wide range of VIP guests and have free access to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Governance weekend.

This year’s debate is particularly important,
as it forms part of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s
10th year anniversary

 

 

www.theafricareport.com

Event coordinator: a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com
Sponsoring: advertising@theafricareport.com

Entry to the debate strictly by invitation.
Programme may change without notice.

 

 
