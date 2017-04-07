|THE AFRICA REPORT DEBATES in partnership with MO IBRAHIM FOUNDATION
For the first time in MARRAKECH, MOROCCO 7th April 2017
Featuring high profile speakers, including Mo Ibrahim, as well as experts and people within the audience, the debate will allow Africa’s elite to freely express their opinions on the subject. The jousting debaters and expert witnesses will keep the debate moving around the audience to ensure a real sense of participation.
Is African development an illusion?
The former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, launched the first debate of The Africa Report magazine, in front of a glittering crowd at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on 20 November, 2015, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.
This year’s debate is particularly important, as it forms part of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s 10th year anniversary
The debate asked
Should democracy or development be the priority?
