Thu,23Feb2017

TAR Debates 2017

 THE AFRICA REPORT DEBATES in partnership with MO IBRAHIM FOUNDATION 
THE PLACE TO BE
FOR AFRICAN LEADERS
 

 

For the first time in MARRAKECH, MOROCCO 7th April 2017
in a prestigious setting at the PALMERAIE CONFERENCE CENTER

Featuring high profile speakers, including Mo Ibrahim, as well as experts and people within the audience, the debate will allow Africa’s elite to freely express their opinions on the subject. The jousting debaters and expert witnesses will keep the debate moving around the audience to ensure a real sense of participation.

THE AFRICA REPORT debates offers a unique platform for thought-provoking discussion and an excellent opportunity to expose your business to high level networking.

The 2017 debate asks:

 
 

 Is African development an illusion?

 

 
 

  5 REASONS   TO BE THERE  

1. EXPERIENCE a change of style, pace and structure from the usual panel discussion
2. DEBATE ideas and policies with a diverse audience
3. EXPAND your network of top-level contacts
4. DISCOVER best practices of fast growing countries and companies
5. PROMOTE your company

  SPONSORSHIP   YOUR KEY BENEFITS  

The former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, launched the first debate of The Africa Report magazine, in front of a glittering crowd at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on 20 November, 2015, in partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.As a sponsor of the debate, your company will benefit from a strong association with The Africa Report brand. You will also be exposed to a wide range of VIP guests and have free access to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation Governance weekend.

This year’s debate is particularly important, as it forms part of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s 10th year anniversary

 
   
"Far from being hopeless, Africa is full of hope and potential, maybe more so than any other continent."

 

"We have a current competitiveness and it will persist only if Africa continues to wake up."

 

"We see that the technology we have today is very clumsy. We should have open systems. It’s an open world."

 
 MO IBRAHIM
Mo Ibrahim Foundation		 MOULAY HAFID ELALAMY
Minister of Industry, Trade,
Investment and Digital Economy, Morocco		 BOB COLLYMORE 
C.E.O. of Safaricom Ltd		 
  BACK TO     DEBATES 2015    
The debate asked

Should democracy or development be the priority?

 
  

 

 

 
 

EVENT COORDINATOR
Alison Kingsley-Hall 
a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com

SPONSORSHIP
Jérôme Millan
advertising@theafricareport.com
 

 
  Entry to the debate strictly by invitation. 
Programme may change without notice. 		 
 

THE AFRICA REPORT
57 bis rue d'Auteuil,
75016 Paris, France		 
 


 Copyright © 2017 SIFIJA, All rights reserved.

 


