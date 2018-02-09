The Africa Report Debates 2018 - Kigali

Is the African Union a necessity?
Be part of the debate!
The Africa Report Debates offers a unique platform for thought-provoking discussion, giving you an excellent opportunity to be part of the debate with a wide range of VIP guests. Rwanda is a country recognised by Mo Ibrahim's foundation as being amongst the top 10 African countries in terms of good governance.
|
4 REASONS TO TAKE PART
1. Debate ideas with a high-level audience
“Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our problems and solutions and write our story.”
PAUL KAGAME
President of Rwanda, Chair of the African Union
“The issue with international institutions is that there is a crisis of legitimacy. Trust in these institutions is a serious problem.”
MO IBRAHIM
Founder Celtel, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation
• TREVOR MANUEL
Published by Jeune Afrique Media Group,
The Africa Report is the essential source of information
for doing business in Africa.
It provides 450,000 African and international readers
with expert analysis of Africa’s fast-changing
political and economic landscapes.
Entry to the debate strictly by invitation.
CONTACT
Send your response to the debate question to a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com
Next
TAR Debates 2017