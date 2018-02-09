The Africa Report

Mon,12Feb2018

Posted on Friday, 09 February 2018 15:55

The Africa Report Debates 2018 - Kigali

Is the African Union a necessity?

Be part of the debate!

 
 

In partnership with the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, at the 2018 Mo Ibrahim Foundation Governance weekend.

The Africa Report Debates offers a unique platform for thought-provoking discussion, giving you an excellent opportunity to be part of the debate with a wide range of VIP guests. Rwanda is a country recognised by Mo Ibrahim's foundation as being amongst the top 10 African countries in terms of good governance.
 

 
 


400leaders and decision makers from
24African countries and
10industries will debate 
on Africa's development

4 REASONS TO TAKE PART

1. Debate ideas with a high-level audience
2. Expand your network of top-level contacts
3. Promote your company
4. Access to Mo Ibrahim Foundation Governance weekend 

 
 

PaulKagame“Africa’s story has been written by others; we need to own our problems and solutions and write our story.” 

PAUL KAGAME
President of Rwanda, Chair of the African Union		 
 
MoIbrahim“The issue with international institutions is that there is a crisis of legitimacy. Trust in these institutions is a serious problem.”

MO IBRAHIM
Founder Celtel, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation		 
 


          Past attendees included, amongst others:

• TREVOR MANUEL 
• BOB COLLYMORE
• VERA SONGWE 
• JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA
• DR TEDROS ADHANOM 
• DR DONALD KABERUKA 
• JAY NAIDOO 
• DR CARLOS LOPES

 
 
          Published by Jeune Afrique Media Group,
          The Africa Report is the essential source of information
          for doing business in Africa.

          It provides 450,000 African and international readers
          with expert analysis of Africa’s fast-changing
          political and economic landscapes.
 
 

Entry to the debate strictly by invitation.

            CONTACT

Send your response to the debate question to  a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com

www.theafricareport.com
Event coordinator:   a.kingsley-hall@theafricareport.com 
Sponsoring:   advertising@theafricareport.com 

