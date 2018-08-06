Posted on Monday, 06 August 2018 12:18

By Oheneba Ama Nti Ose

The Africa Report, Jeune Afrique and the Africa CEO Forum assemble an exclusive list of the top African businesswomen who are shaping their sectors, helping a new generation of female leaders and improving their firms’ profitability

When Snowy Khoza was appointed executive chair of infrastructure company Bigen Africa Group in July 2016, nothing could have prepared her for what happened next. “The day I took office, 70% of the men resigned,” she recalled during the Women Initiative Panel at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan in March. Even though she had earned her stripes as a leader, her skills were still questioned. “They had never been led by a woman, and a black woman for that matter,” she added.

Leading female business executives from across the continent gathered at the Groupe Jeune Afrique event to share strategies to bridge the gender leadership gap. Khoza’s experience is not unique; most female business leaders have encountered their share of gender-based prejudices in the workplace, not to mention the uphill battle required to get to the top.

From a low base, Africa has made considerable progress in recent years. Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa ranked in the top 10 worldwide for parliamentary gender equality on a 2017 United Nations (UN) list. Rwanda, which topped the list, has been praised globally for its decision to make female empowerment one of its keys to development. In 2008, the East African country became the first government in the world to have a majority of women in the legislature.

But while these strides cannot be overlooked, there is still a long way to go. According to the 2016 ‘Women Matter Africa’ report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co., ‘approximately half of women cabinet ministers hold social welfare portfolios, with arguably limited political influence, that do not open doors to top leadership roles.’

More women, More profit

The picture is not much brighter in the private sector. The number of female chief executives in Africa is above the 4% global average. But at only 5%, it is nothing to boast about. Companies need a strong pipeline of female talent – from the entry level to the highest ranks – and now just 29% of senior management roles in Africa are held by women.

Ibukun Awosika, chair of Nigeria’s First Bank and one of the 50 women influencers on our list, spoke of the loneliness at the top. “In my experience, the higher you get, the more alone you are. Lower down, there are more of us but not many of us will advance,” she shared at the 2017 Africa CEO Forum. This fact influenced her decision to join a group to address gender inequality in the workplace.

As studies have shown, most companies are missing out on the positive effect gender parity in leadership can have on their performance. There is a direct correlation between equal gender representation on corporate boards and better financial performance. And according to McKinsey’s report, the top 25% most gender-diverse African companies have earnings over 20% higher than their industry averages before interest and taxes.