Posted on Tuesday, 31 July 2018 12:10

By Dami Ajayi

The Nigerian author, Ayòbámi Adébáyò, burst onto the literary scene with Stay With Me, which has been shortlisted for a slew of prizes and translated into 13 languages

What other career options would you have considered besides being a writer?

I wanted to be a psychologist once – that’s what I might pursue as an alternative to a writing career.

What are your favourite Yoruba novels?

I read Akinwunmi Isola’s O Leku as a teenager and still haven’t forgotten it.

In what city or town do you feel most at home and why?

Ilé-Ifè, I grew up there, it’s familiar, quiet and peaceful.

What is your most treasured childhood belonging?

A stack of notebooks filled with my first poems and stories.

What is your favourite scene in Black Panther?

I love the scene where T’Challa tries out bodysuits in Shuri’s lab.

What books are currently on your reading table?

Ponti by Sharlene Teo, How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia by Mohsin Hamid, and Leaving the Yellow House by Saul Bellow.

Describe your next novel in a phrase.

I wish I could.

What is your favourite music album of all time?

I’m terrible at picking favourites but I do go back to Asa’s Beautiful Imperfection often.

Which do you prefer, highlife, juju or fuji music?

Juju over everything.

This interview first appeared in the June 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine