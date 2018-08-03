The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

NewsWest AfricaBehind the scenes: DJ Cyrius Black

Sat,04Aug2018

Posted on Friday, 03 August 2018 15:48

Behind the scenes: DJ Cyrius Black

By Diane Audrey Ngako
 
 

All rights reservedWhen he’s not rocking Douala’s nightspots,  DJ Cyrius Black, a young Cameroonian, goes planetary with  his eclectic podcasts, videos and radio show

 
What are you listening to?
 
Right now, I’m listening to a lot of old-school hip hop like Dr. Dre, DMX. Also French rap like Secteur Ä, NTM and IAM. I can’t escape the trap music trend. When I want to dance in my car I put on afrobeats.
 
What’s the best concert you have ever been to?
 
Without any hesitation, Maître Gims in Yaoundé and Wizkid in Douala. The crowd was alive, people knew all the words. It was great!
 
Where are you hanging out?
 
I’m quite a fan of chilling with friends. My favourite club is La Canne  à Sucre in Deïdo, Douala.
 
How would you describe Douala to someone that  has never been?
 
Humid, vibrant and frenetic. This is Cameroon’s main city. Douala  is the crossroads of all cultures in our country. There is some charm  in the street life and battered independence architecture.  Most people love our food, ndolè, poulet DG, and our nightlife.
 
Who, living or dead, would you like to host at a party?
 
Mac Loïc, Myster, Michael Jackson,  Dr Dre and Spring Break.
 
A quote that suits you?
 
Only hard work pays.
 
What single night out has been the most memorable for you as a DJ?
 
As a DJ I truly enjoy Apero Street in Cameroon and Manu Killer’s party at Safari Club, Yaoundé.
 
The secret to the best party?
 
Good music, a good DJ, drink at will  and a receptive,  not capricious, crowd. People who really want to have fun. 
 
This article first appeared in the July-August 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine
 
 
 
 
 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2018 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.