Posted on Friday, 03 August 2018 15:48

By Diane Audrey Ngako

When he’s not rocking Douala’s nightspots, DJ Cyrius Black, a young Cameroonian, goes planetary with his eclectic podcasts, videos and radio show

What are you listening to?

Right now, I’m listening to a lot of old-school hip hop like Dr. Dre, DMX. Also French rap like Secteur Ä, NTM and IAM. I can’t escape the trap music trend. When I want to dance in my car I put on afrobeats.

What’s the best concert you have ever been to?

Without any hesitation, Maître Gims in Yaoundé and Wizkid in Douala. The crowd was alive, people knew all the words. It was great!

Where are you hanging out?

I’m quite a fan of chilling with friends. My favourite club is La Canne à Sucre in Deïdo, Douala.

How would you describe Douala to someone that has never been?

Humid, vibrant and frenetic. This is Cameroon’s main city. Douala is the crossroads of all cultures in our country. There is some charm in the street life and battered independence architecture. Most people love our food, ndolè, poulet DG, and our nightlife.

Who, living or dead, would you like to host at a party?

Mac Loïc, Myster, Michael Jackson, Dr Dre and Spring Break.

A quote that suits you?

Only hard work pays.

What single night out has been the most memorable for you as a DJ?

As a DJ I truly enjoy Apero Street in Cameroon and Manu Killer’s party at Safari Club, Yaoundé.

The secret to the best party?

Good music, a good DJ, drink at will and a receptive, not capricious, crowd. People who really want to have fun.

This article first appeared in the July-August 2018 print edition of The Africa Report magazine