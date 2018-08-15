Posted on Wednesday, 15 August 2018 12:59

By Baudelaire Mieu in Abidjan and Honoré Banda

A controversial deal to sell off petrol stations is part of a plan to improve the finances of Côte d’Ivoire’s state-owned oil and gas company

A company best known locally for an environmental dumping scandal in 2006 is now the owner of 37 formerly state-owned petrol stations through a deal that involves the nephew of President Alassane Dramane Ouattara. Activists denounced the February 2018 deal because state-owned oil company Petroci sold the petrol stations to Puma Energy Côte d’Ivoire, which is led by Ouattara’s relative Ahmadou Touré and owned by Netherlands-based Trafigura. Commodities trader Trafigura chartered a ship in 2006 that offloaded toxic waste in Abidjan, killing more than a dozen and injuring tens of thousands of people.

The opposition has criticised Ouattara’s government for its poor handling of state contracting. Competitive bidding rounds normally help governments to get better deals, but the Puma Energy agreement – like many others in Côte d’Ivoire – was conducted through an ad-hoc negotiation.

The deal to sell service stations is part of Petroci’s restructuring programme. The government launched those efforts in 2015 after the company lost 39bn CFA francs ($73.5m), due in part to the drop in the oil price. President Ouattara’s government recently authorised Petroci to restart stalled negotiations with the Touré-led Puma Energy Côte d’Ivoire. Petroci’s petrol stations had an annual turnover of 19bn CFA francs and controlled just 5% of the market at the end of 2017. The market leaders are France’s Total (35%), Amsterdam-based Vivo Energy (29%) and Oil Libya (13%).

The deal between Petroci and Puma Energy includes the creation of a joint venture called Puma Energy Petroleum Côte d’Ivoire, which is 20% owned by the Ivorian parastatal. The government has not revealed any details about the financing of the Puma Energy deal, which experts estimate to have a value of about 20bn CFA francs. In a similar deal in August 2015, Petroci sold off its petroleum logistic base to the Franco-Belgian company SEA-Invest and created the joint venture Petro-SEA-Logistics.

Wasteful spending