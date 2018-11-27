

SOUTH AFRICA: Helios Towers on the hunt

After ditching its plans to launch an IPO in London earlier this year to raise funds for network expansion, Helios Towers is in talks with potential partners to enter the South Africa market, where only 10% of 30,000 towers are operated by independent tower companies. The move is in preparation for a stock-market listing, which CEO Kash Pandya said could take place “as soon as the second half of 2019, depending on market conditions”.





INFRASTRUCTURE: Liquid Telecom links Cape to Cairo

In September, Liquid Telecom, a subsidiary of Econet Wireless Global, announced that its 10,000km Cape-to-Cairo broadband land link, part of its ‘One Africa’ broadband vision, is now live. The link runs through 13 countries, with nine connected by Liquid Telecom and the remaining four serviced by partners. CEO Reshaad Sha predicts the network will reinvigorate pan-African trade.





DISPUTE: Unitel Angola’s battles

The International Court of Arbitration in Paris is expected to settle an ongoing lawsuit initiated by Portugal Telecom Ventures (PTV) in 2015 against the Angolan investors in Unitel led by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former president José Eduardo dos Santos. PTV, acquired by Brazilian telecom giant Oi and which holds 25% of Unitel, is suing for more than $600m in losses incurred from a $315m loan it provided to Dos Santos.

