Posted on Friday, 13 July 2018 09:31

By Patrick Smith

The Nigerian former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala recounts her face-off with the shipbuilder

One July day in 2014 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received a call from President Goodluck Jonathan asking her to come to Aso Rock immediately for a meeting with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Usman Jibrin, a presidential adviser and two representatives of a ship­building company based in Abu Dhabi.

When she arrived the meeting was already under way and Admiral Jibrin explained the problem to her: “He had boats, ships to be repaired and a dockyard that wasn’t working.” This meant the navy was unable to patrol and protect Nigeria’s coastal waters.

The proposal from the shipbuilding company looked attractive to the admiral: the company, known as Privinvest, would take over the naval dockyard and then re-equip and refurbish it. New vessels could be built and old ones could be serviced and rebuilt.

Okonjo-Iweala butted in, as she recounts in her new book, Fighting Corruption Is Dangerous: “When I asked about how large this investment needed to be, how it would be made, where the resources would come from, what types of revenue streams would be needed to underpin cost recovery and how long the agreement would be for, the company representatives looked baffled and irritated.”

They responded that Privinvest was a major shipbuilder and would find banks willing to syndicate some $2bn of loans, which would be borrowed in the name of their company but would be guaranteed by the Nigerian government. Amazingly, they had brought no business plan with them to the meeting.

Dodging risks