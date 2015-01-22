Ghana: Government regains control of hacked websites

Posted on Thursday, 22 January 2015 11:18

By Dasmani Laary

The Ghanaian government's official website, which was hacked on Wednesday and was stumping information posted on several ministries, agencies and departments websites, has been restored, the country's communication ministry announced.

Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Communication, Local Government, Trade, Tourism as well as the Ghana Navy, the Scholarship Secretariat and the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority websites were amongst the most affected.

More checks are being carried out

"We have regained control of our sites," deputy minister, Ato Sarpong told local media.

"We had to pull the web server down ourselves and as a result, all sites that are linked to the web server will be down.

"More checks are being carried out to ensure that the necessary protocols required to safeguard the site and avoid any breaches are in place."

The government has opened probe into the incident, aiming to find the cause and institute stringent security measures to forestall future security lapses.

But information technology experts, who described the incidence as a "wake-up call", urged Ghanaian authorities to be proactive on cybercrime and channel more resources to develop IT infrastructure and carry out public education to halt such embarrassments.

In 2012, the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's Department's website was hijacked by hackers suspected to be sympathetic to Argentina, which had its military vessels, the Libertade Frigate "detained" by a Ghanaian court.

But government said it suspects the latest hackers are based in Turkey.