Posted on Wednesday, 21 November 2018 17:11

By Focus on Africa magazine





Alloysius Attah

Farming networker

Attah co-founded Farmerline, a start-up focused on farming and technology, with Emmanuel Owusu Addai in 2013. It has been growing ever since. Farmerline helps farmers to boost yields with improved information, finance and access to inputs. It also collects data and improves communication between growers and other players in the agricultural sector. Farmerline has raised about $1m, now employs about 30 people and has operations in 10 African countries. Attah had created a few other start-ups before Farmerline but none had met with this much success.

Jim Reynolds Baiden

Bank builder

The managing director of Ghana’s largest privately owned local bank needs to keep a cool head as others crumble. While several other local banks have collapsed, Baiden says Fidelity Bank will meet new minimum capital of ¢400m ($82.7m) before the end of the year and is also working on plans to raise ¢70m from listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2020. Baiden has been leading the bank for two of its 11 years of existence and was one of Fidelity’s co-founders. He has big plans for Fidelity, saying that he wants it and other indigenous banks to help spearhead the country’s economic development. Fidelity co-managed a ¢10bn bond in 2018 to help the government solve the energy sector’s financial problems, and a subsequent eurobond.

Lucy Quist

Diamonds in business and on the pitch

Lucy Quist, a high-powered telecoms executive, is lending a hand to turn around the national football association after investigative journalist Anas uncovered vast corruption earlier in the year. She is vice-president of the football association’s so-called normalisation committee. Quist is the founder of technology company Quist Blue Diamond, a board member of the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre and former managing director of Airtel Ghana. Between advising businesses she has been giving pep talks to young footballers. Her recent words to fellow business leaders could be those of a team coach: “We should not look down on ourselves. Each of us is made in Ghana and therefore we should be proud of who we are, and not pull each other down but build each other up.”

Patience Akyianu

Insuring success

The former managing director of Barclays Ghana takes up the reins of South African insurer Hollard Group’s Ghana operations in October. Hollard is a small player, so Akyianu’s goal is to increase its market share in the general and life insurance sectors. While at Barclays, she was vocal about improving the banking sector, saying: “It’s not about the number of banks. It’s about capacity, size and strength.”

John Peter Amewu

Eyes on electricity and oil