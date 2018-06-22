The business leaders who are ahead of the curve in Ghana
Freda Duplan: Clouds with chocolate linings
Nestlé’s managing director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone faces a comparatively smoother ride this year as a rebound in consumer confidence and economic growth in Ghana is set to raise demand. Appointed in April 2015 as the first Ghanaian to run Nestlé’s Ghanaian operations, Duplan has had the difficult task of guiding the company through Ghana’s turbulent economic times. Switzerland’s Nestlé will have to step up its marketing campaigns to convince consumers from switching to relatively cheaper substitutes that have recently flooded the Ghanaian market. On the positive side, the government’s focus on agriculture and industrialisation could also help to strengthen the company’s raw material base and to reduce its operational costs.
Ghana Oil Company managing director Patrick Akorli is looking to boost revenue while keeping expenditures low as dwindling margins and fuel smuggling threaten the company’s growth agenda. The measures are needed to keep the company’s revenue growth on the strong trajectory of 2015 and 2016. Information gleaned from 2017 quarterly results points to a slowdown. Smuggling is estimated to have slowed growth in the downstream petroleum subsector by about 10% and costs the country close to $100m per month.
In 2017, Duffuor became chief executive of UniBank after four years as chief operating officer. Duffuor, son of a former finance minister, previously worked for Ghana International Bank and Standard Chartered. In 2015, UniBank was Ghana’s sixth-largest bank by assets. It is expected to attain a capital base of close to ¢1bn ($221.5m) before new minimum capital requirements take effect in December.