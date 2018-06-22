Posted on Friday, 22 June 2018 12:43

By The Africa Report team

The business leaders who are ahead of the curve in Ghana

Freda Duplan: Clouds with chocolate linings

Nestlé’s managing director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone faces a comparatively smoother ride this year as a rebound in consumer confidence and economic growth in Ghana is set to raise demand. Appointed in April 2015 as the first Ghanaian to run Nestlé’s Ghanaian operations, Duplan has had the difficult task of guiding the company through Ghana’s turbulent economic times. Switzerland’s Nestlé will have to step up its marketing campaigns to convince consumers from switching to relatively cheaper substitutes that have recently flooded the Ghanaian market. On the positive side, the government’s focus on agriculture and industrialisation could also help to strengthen the company’s raw material base and to reduce its operational costs.

Joseph Boahen Aidoo: Crafty cocoa chief

The recent fall in the cocoa price has been a challenge for the Cocobod chief. He is looking to secure a deal with Côte d’Ivoire to see if the two countries can influence prices through strategic interventions. Aidoo has also made clear that he does not see smuggling from Côte d’Ivoire as much of a challenge, insisting that border controls will stop any influx into Ghana. He is also finalising a $750m loan to fund the board’s rehabilitation, mass spraying and artificial pollination. Patrick Akorli: Fending off the smugglers

Ghana Oil Company managing director Patrick Akorli is looking to boost revenue while keeping expenditures low as dwindling margins and fuel smuggling threaten the company’s growth agenda. The measures are needed to keep the company’s revenue growth on the strong trajectory of 2015 and 2016. Information gleaned from 2017 quarterly results points to a slowdown. Smuggling is estimated to have slowed growth in the downstream petroleum subsector by about 10% and costs the country close to $100m per month.

Kwabena Duffuor II: Banking boss

In 2017, Duffuor became chief executive of UniBank after four years as chief operating officer. Duffuor, son of a former finance minister, previously worked for Ghana International Bank and Standard Chartered. In 2015, UniBank was Ghana’s sixth-largest bank by assets. It is expected to attain a capital base of close to ¢1bn ($221.5m) before new minimum capital requirements take effect in December.