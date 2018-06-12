Posted on Tuesday, 12 June 2018 15:05

By Reuters

The undercover Ghanaian journalist who filmed soccer officials appearing to take bribes said on Monday (June 11) that African soccer will continue to be held back on the world stage unless corruption is tackled more vigourously.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas released a documentary last week showing African officials, including 77 referees and Ghana's soccer chief Kwesi Nyantakyi, allegedly taking bribes.

The documentary generated widespread uproar, prompting Ghana to launch a process to dissolve its national soccer union.

Anas argued that officials and teams have frequently fielded unqualified players after payments were exchanged between parties.

Weakens bonds that the game forges

On Friday (June 8), Nyantakyi said he was resigning after he was suspended by the sport's global governing body, FIFA.

Anas told Reuters he expected a much bigger fallout from the documentary across the continent as ordinary citizens and civil groups have been yearning for a clean-up of African soccer.

Soccer is by far the most popular sport in Ghana, though the national team failed to reach this year's World Cup finals.

Anas said that in addition to hampering Africa's standing in world football, corruption was also weakening the bonds that the game forges among the people.

He also said he has received death threats over his investigation, but added he was proud of the impact his work was having.