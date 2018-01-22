Posted on Monday, 22 January 2018 14:01

By Patrick Smith and Billie Adwoa McTernan in Accra



Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance minister: There have been some embarrassing contracts

TAR: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the previous government’s implementation of its programme was “broadly satisfactory”. Then two months later your party won the election and discovered about ¢7bn ($1.5bn) of extra-budgetary spending. How did that happen?

That’s a difficult question. I will really not try to answer it except to [say] that we have to deal with it. We are putting through an audit and forensics to validate those [items of extra-budgetary spending].

How does that then leave the programme with the IMF? Will it just need a few adjustments or will you drop it altogether?

We’ve essentially tried to reduce the deficit from 10.3% to 6.5% [of gross domestic product]. We are trying to get back on track, and the IMF will still be here in November when we are doing the 2018 budget. So we will work with them to try and push the deficit down to maybe 3.5%, and then we would essentially have come back on track. The key thing about our review was to ensure that our policies for growth and support of the private sector were not compromised. That was the type of negotiations that we wanted to have [with the IMF], and I think we’ve been largely successful.

At your finance summit, a delegate proposed a line-by-line audit of all the procurement contracts. Are you working on such audits?

Yes, some have started and a number of auditing firms are being contracted to look at that. There have been some embarrassing contracts, and I think they are worth looking at. There should be a new era of care for the public purse.

Do you have a strong view on the Sankofa oil contract negotiated between Italy’s Eni, Swiss-based Vitol and the government, and also endorsed by the International Finance Corporation? Its terms mean you are paying more to buy gas from Ghana’s fields than Japan pays for gas from Qatar.

Yeah, these things happen, and you are saddened by it because it’s unnecessary. So they have to be corrected.

You are allocating ¢400m to fund the first year’s intake of students for your new free secondary-education programme. Is that enough?

It includes everything for a free secondary high school system. And ¢400m would be adequate for the first year. And it will increase next year.

We understand the strategy is to cut the size of government by a third by 2020. That’s very radical. Is it really going to happen?

We have our debt issue, we have wages and compensation, and then we have the statutory funds – the three areas where we overspend our tax revenue – and those need to be tackled. We hope that with this budget there is a certain amount of showing faith with the workers. Hopefully, when the April negotiations start we’ll get into a social partnership that will help in enhancing productivity and making sure wages do not run away. That’s how we are looking at labour for the future. And with an expansion in the economy, we should be able to absorb the labour we have if there’s an increase in productivity.